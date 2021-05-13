Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as high as C$16.51. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 469,936 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 164.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 over the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

