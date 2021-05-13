F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $32.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.64 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

