Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT at $109.43

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

ATVI opened at $92.66 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

