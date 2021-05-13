Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Stryker reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.08 to $11.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $244.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

