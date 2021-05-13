Insider Buying: TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Insider Acquires 89,296 Shares of Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider Scott Beeton acquired 89,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,626.22 ($7,590.16).

Scott Beeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Beeton bought 14,704 shares of TZ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764.48 ($1,260.34).

TZ Company Profile

TZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It offers smart lockers and cabinet security solutions. The company also provides associated value added services.

