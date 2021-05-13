Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.