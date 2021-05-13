ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 407.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.