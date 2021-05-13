Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ATER opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

