Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $193.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.43.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

