McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.