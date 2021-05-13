iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 330.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $158.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

