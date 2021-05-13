Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.12

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and traded as high as $35.34. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1,203 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCDF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

