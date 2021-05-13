BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.67. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 3,268,295 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.