Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.36

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.64. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 5,388 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFPUF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

