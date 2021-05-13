Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 116,723 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.96% of Cellectis worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.