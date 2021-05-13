Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Lowered by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $73.84 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

