Geneva Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,123,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Mercury Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

