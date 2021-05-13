Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8,508.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY stock opened at $412.42 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.