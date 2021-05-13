Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 23,973 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

