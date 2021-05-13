Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,145,614 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 86.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145,614 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,579. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $49.69 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

