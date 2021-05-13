Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,601 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

