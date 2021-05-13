APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.