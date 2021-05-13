Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Issues Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSM shares. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.