Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.85

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.85 and traded as low as $28.68. Value Line shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 1,259 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Value Line stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 285.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

