Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

