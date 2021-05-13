Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

