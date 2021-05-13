iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Decreased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

