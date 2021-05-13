Asset Dedication LLC Sells 658 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

