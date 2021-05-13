Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.