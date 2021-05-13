Asset Dedication LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day moving average is $212.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

