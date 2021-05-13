Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

