JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

