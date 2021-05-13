Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AMG opened at $158.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

