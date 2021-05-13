Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.00

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.62). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 174,266 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £313.08 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.03.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.