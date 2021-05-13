AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

