Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $43.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 128,732 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

