Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.