Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $43.45

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 128,732 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.