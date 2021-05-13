$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

