AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

DHR opened at $250.28 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

