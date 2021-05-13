Exane Derivatives Buys 542 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18,066.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

NYSE PSA opened at $269.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.52 and a 200-day moving average of $238.27. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

