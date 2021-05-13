Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $380.62 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

