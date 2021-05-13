Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $803.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

