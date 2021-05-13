Dynamic Market Capitalization Tops $25.05 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $25.05 million and approximately $20,345.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,768.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.64 or 0.07548245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.02483759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00635703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00175733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00786360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00639146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00593460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

