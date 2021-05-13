Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPMYY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

SPMYY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

