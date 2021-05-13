NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NVCR stock opened at $179.83 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 946.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

