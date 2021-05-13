Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

PTVE opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,674,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after buying an additional 1,206,237 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $11,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $14,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $10,554,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

