Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$7.10

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

