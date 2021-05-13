PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.94 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

