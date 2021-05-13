MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

MSA stock opened at $162.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.91. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

